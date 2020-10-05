Reward Increased to $27,500 for Information Leading to Arrest of Murderer of White Plains Woman Killed During Robbery at 7-Eleven in Waldorf

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is announcing an increase in the reward relating to the murder of Lynn Marie Maher, a cashier at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf who was shot and killed on October 1 during an armed robbery.

With the assistance of the FBI ($15,000), 7-Eleven ($10,000), and Charles County Crime Solvers ($2,500), the reward has been increased to up to $27,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

As detectives vigorously pursue leads, they are urging people who have information about this case to contact them at (301) 609-6474. They are also evaluating the surveillance camera footage and, due to investigative reasons, are not releasing any footage at this time.

Further, for those who do have information but want to remain anonymous, they may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Det. J. Feldman is investigating.



Police have corrected the prior press release, reporting the victim’s first name is Lynn, not Linda.

On October 1 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3370 Middletown Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed a lone male entered the store and approached the clerk. He produced a gun and demanded money.

After obtaining the money, the suspect shot the victim and fled.

The victim, Lynn Marie Maher, 49, of White Plains, died from her injuries on the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” – 5’10” with a slender build. He was wearing a white facemask, a dark-hooded sweatshirt, jeans and dark tennis shoes.

Police release more information on homicide at 7-Eleven in Waldorf.

The suspect entered the store wearing a surgical mask, hoodie, and jeans. He approached the clerk, produced a gun, demanded money and shot the victim during the robbery. He fled on foot, but it’s not clear if he got into a car later.

10/01/2020: On Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 12:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 7-Eleven Store located at 3370 Middletown Road in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult female employee with one gunshot wound to the upper body, police declared the victim deceased on the scene.

A male suspect reportedly entered the store armed with a firearm and announced a robbery. The employee appeared to be complying with the demands when the gunman shot her.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s wearing a dark colored sweatshirt/hoodie, with light colored pants and a black belt with blue shoes, and a blue surgical mask. The suspect possibly fled Eastbound on Smallwood Drive West on foot, with a dark colored Nissan Maxima following the suspect. Witnesses reported hearing at least one gunshot on Smallwood Drive West.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or 301-932-2222.

Updates will be provided when they become available.