UPDATE: Waldorf Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole After Killing White Plains Woman During Armed Robbery

UPDATE 8/2/2022: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf, to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for the First- Degree Felony Murder of Lynn Maher, Armed Robbery, and related charges.

On May 11, 2022, a Charles County Jury found Collins guilty of the aforementioned charges.

In commenting on the Court’s sentence, Covington said, “The Court’s decision in this matter was appropriate. Collins permanently erased a life from this earth. In my view, when you take someone’s life as this defendant did, you should forfeit your right to live the rest of your life as a free man. So, the sentence was fair and reasonable.”

UPDATE 5/11/2022: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a Charles County jury, after an 8-day trial, convicted Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf, of the First-Degree Felony Murder of Lynn Maher, Armed Robbery, and related charges.

On October 1, 2020, officers responded to the 7-11 convenience store located in the 3300 block of Middletown Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered victim Lynn Maher, an employee of 7-11, deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that on the night of the incident, a male suspect entered the store and selected a 7-11 brand tea bottle. He then approached the sales counter, where Maher was working as a cashier. The suspect brandished a handgun and announced a robbery. Maher removed all the money from the register till and gave it to the suspect.

She showed the empty register till to the suspect, who pointed a handgun at her and pulled the trigger. The bullet struck Maher in the head, killing her.

After shooting Maher, the suspect put the money, a total of $249.69, in his pocket and fled the scene.

Surveillance of the incident showed that the suspect, later identified as Collins, was wearing a distinct pair of blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. A photograph was discovered of Collins wearing blue shoes on September 7, 2020, consistent with what was worn during the robbery and murder.

Further, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Collins’ residence. During the search, a pair of blue jeans were recovered that were consistent with the suspect from the robbery and murder.

During the course of the investigation, Collins confessed to robbing the store and shooting Maher. DNA evidence also linked Collins to the robbery and murder.

Collins will be sentenced on August 2, 2022. At sentencing, Collins faces life plus 20 years in prison.

Collins was found guilty of the following charges.

First-Degree Felony Murder

Use of a Handgun During the Commission of a Crime of Violence

First-Degree Assault

Use of a Handgun During the Commission of First-Degree Assault

Armed Robbery

Use of a Handgun During the Commission of Armed Robbery

Theft $100-$1500

Wear, Carry and Transport Handgun Upon Their Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr., 22, of Waldorf, was extradited this morning from Georgia and is currently in the custody of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. He is expected to have a virtual bond review tomorrow.

UPDATE 10/19/2020: Through an extensive investigation and coordination with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr., 22, of Waldorf, was located and apprehended in Georgia on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Collins is currently awaiting extradition in Georgia and will be served an arrest warrant upon his return to Maryland for this incident.

Charles County Sheriff’s Detectives identified Collins as a suspect in the murder of Lynn Marie Maher, which took place on October 1 at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf. Maher was shot and killed during an armed robbery. Detectives worked closely with Corporal Eric Baker, a Charles County Officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force, to determine Collins’ location. Due to the tireless efforts by Cpl. Baker, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Collins was apprehended without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Those who may have information but want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

