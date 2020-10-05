St. Mary’s County 2020 Presidential General Election Voting Centers and Drop Box Locations

The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections announces voting centers and drop box locations for the 2020 general election.

St. Mary’s County will have one early voting center location that will be open Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. The early voting center is located at:

Hollywood Firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, MD 20636

The following ballot drop box locations will be available starting Sept. 30, 2020. These locations are open 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Nov. 3, 2020:

Lexington Park Library, 21677 F D R Blvd in Lexington Park, MD 20653

Hollywood Firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, MD 20636

Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road inGreat Mills, MD 20634

Board of Elections (old office)41650 Tudor Hall Road in Leonardtown, MD 20650

The following ballot drop box locations will open the week of Oct. 15th – Oct. 17th (exact date of installation not known yet). The box will be open 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Nov. 3, 2020.

Charlotte Hall Library 37600 New Market Road, in Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

Board of Elections Office (new), 23250 Hollywood Road, in Leonardtown, MD 20650

Leonardtown High School, 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, MD 20650

Margaret Brent Middle School, 29675 Point Lookout Road, in Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Lexington Park Elementary School, 46763 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, MD 20653

The following ballot drop boxes will be open the week of Oct. 22nd – Oct. 24th (exact date of installation not known yet). The boxes will be open 24-hours per day,seven days per week through Nov. 3, 2020:

Spring Ridge Middle School 19856 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, MD 20653

Lettie Marshall Dent Elem School 37840 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Per Governor Hogan’s proclamation, not all polling locations will be open Nov. 3, 2020. However, St. Mary’s will have these Election Day Vote Centers open Nov. 3, 2020, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. These locations are open to all voters regardless of district.

Hollywood Firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, MD 20636

Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD 20653

Leonardtown High School 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, MD 20650

Margaret Brent Middle School 29675 Point Lookout Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Lexington Park Elem School 46763 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park 20653

Spring Ridge Middle School 19856 Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, MD 20653

Lettie Marshall Dent Elem School, 37840 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Please visit the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections webpage or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625.