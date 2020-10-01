Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Regrets to Announce Passing of K-9 Vefi

It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has to announce the passing of retired K-9 Vefi. K-9 Vefi was the partner to M/DFC Paul Wood and served the agency from 2014-2020.

K-9 Vefi was a German Shepherd that was donated from Master Trainer Kent Gregory in 2014 to the Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Vefi attended a Narcotics Detection course in the fall of 2014 and graduated after 8 weeks. K-9 Vefi conducted approximately 500 K-9 Sniffs during her tenure on Patrol. K-9 Vefi retired in February of 2020 and lived the rest of her life with M/DFC Paul Wood until her recent passing.

K-9 Vefi will be greatly missed by the Wood family and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for your dedicated service K-9 Vefi. Rest easy girl.

