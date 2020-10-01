One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Head-on Collision in Clements

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Colton Point Road and Hurry Road in Clements, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped and not alert.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision with both operators out of the vehicles.

The operator of the sedan attempted to flee the scene, and was detained by fire and rescue personnel until the arrival of police who assisted in subduing the subject.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the operator of the sedan to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The operator of the pickup truck signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

