Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Theft of Political Signs

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the theft and vandalism of political signs from lawns and private property. CCSO is reminding all residents that removing, altering, or tampering with political signage is a crime.

Anyone seen taking a sign without permission could be subject to criminal charges to include theft, trespassing and/or destruction of property. A conviction for unlawful removal of signs carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days incarceration.

CCSO encourages residents to be respectful of others political views and personal property.

To report a theft or destruction of property, contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.