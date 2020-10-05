AUDIO: No Injuries Reported After Police Deploy Pepper Spray After Pit Bull Attempts to Attack Child and Responding Officers in Lexington Park

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 46400 block of Sue Drive in Lexington Park, for the animal attack in progress.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported a 3-year-old male was actively being attacked by a Pit Bull with the child having unknown severity of injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to find the child on top of a vehicle with the dog circling the vehicle.

Witnesses reported the dog ran away from the vehicle and child when Officers arrived on the scene and walked to the vehicle.

When Officers were attempting to contain the dog, other Officers attempted to pick up the child off the roof of the vehicle to carry him to safety when the dog charged the Officer with the child. Officers deployed pepper spray on the dog which had a an effect on the dog until the dog charged the Officer and child a second time, with Officers deploying pepper spray again.

The dog ran to a nearby residence where police followed and found the owner. The St. Mary’s County Animal Control responded to the residence and issued a warning to the owner.

No injuries were reported, with the mother and child denying any injuries or bite marks.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Dog-Attack.mp3