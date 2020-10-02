Wanted for Escape – Jovan Denise Fenwick

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Jovan Denise Fenwick, age 27 of Bushwood. Fenwick is wanted for the charge of escape after removing her monitoring device while released on pretrial supervision. Fenwick is a black female, 5’6” and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jovan Denise Fenwick is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

