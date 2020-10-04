Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 10/4/2020

On September 21, 2020, Deputy Savick responded to E. Chesapeake Beach Rd. Owings (Dash-In) for a disorderly complaint. The complainant advised a male subject Vernon K. Pumphrey, Jr. (64) was inside the store threatening the clerk and damaging property. Deputy Savick located Mr. Pumphrey in the parking lot and asked him several times to lower his voice and stop cursing. Mr. Pumphrey continued to yell, curse, and not follow Deputy Savick’s commands. Deputy Savick placed Mr. Pumphrey in custody and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where Mr. Pumphrey was charged with disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property.

On September 21, 2020, Deputy Kwitowski was clearing a call at Walmart in Prince Frederick when he observed a male that appeared to be passed out on the side of the building. Deputy Kwitowski made contact with the individual identified as Robert A. Rice (54) to check his welfare. While speaking with Mr. Rice, Deputy Kwitowski observed the strong odor of alcohol; Calvert emergency communications advised Deputy Kwitowski that Mr. Rice had an active no trespassing order in place for Walmart. Deputy Kwitowski placed Mr. Rice under arrest for trespassing and intoxicated public disturbance and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center.

On September 21, 2020, Deputy Sampson conducted a traffic stop on Prince Frederick Blvd. Prince Frederick. Deputy Kwitowski and Sergeant G. Shrawder arrived on the scene to assist. A scan of the vehicle by Sgt. Shrawder’s K9 partner resulted in a positive alert. As the occupants of the vehicle exited, Randolph Joynes (60) admitted to having CDS. Mr. Joynes handed Deputy Kwitowski a pill bottle containing pills. The amount of pills in the prescription bottle and fill date of the prescription did not match up. Mr. Joynes then advised he had more CDS in a jacket pocket. The additional pills were located wrapped up in a receipt. After further conversation with Mr. Joynes Deputy Sampson suspected Mr. Joynes was selling his prescription. Mr. Joynes was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS Possess – not marijuana (Alprazolam), CDS Possess with intent to distribute (Alprazolam), CDS possess paraphernalia, and CDS distribute paraphernalia.

On September 23, 2020 Deputy Trigg and Deputy Plant responded to Liberty Ln. in Huntingtown for a disorderly complaint. The complainant advised there was someone at the residence trying to fight his or her daughter. Upon arrival, Deputy Trigg asked Jordan C. Miller (20) several times to get back in her car, Jordan did not comply. Deputy Trigg placed Ms. Miller under arrest for disorderly conduct, and fail to obey a reasonable and lawful order of a law enforcement officer. Deputy Plant arrived and Ms. Miller was transferred to Deputy Plant’s patrol vehicle and Ms. Miller was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

On September 25, 2020, Deputy Sampson observed Robert A. Rice (54) walking out of Safeway in Prince Frederick. Deputy Sampson has had previous encounters with Mr. Rice; Deputy Sampson knows Mr. Rice is banned from Safeway and the Calvert Village Shopping Center. Deputy Sampson made contact with Mr. Rice and placed him under arrest, transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center charging Mr. Rice with Trespassing – private property.

On September 26, 2020, Deputy Hardy conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Solomon’s Island Rd/Parran Rd. St. Leonard. Deputy W. McDowell was assisting with the traffic stop. Deputy Hardy detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Calvert emergency communications advised that one of the occupants identified as Chicago A. Garner (25) possibly had an active warrant. As all occupants of the vehicle were exiting, Mr. Garner was observed to have something in his pocket that was weighing his pants down. When asked about the item Mr. Garner did not respond, Mr. Garner then turned and began to flee. A foot chase ensued and Mr. Garner entered into the thick woods and his hands could no longer be seen, Deputy W. McDowell deployed his agency issued taser, Mr. Garner was apprehended and placed in handcuffs. Mr. Garner was searched and CDS was located. Calvert emergency communications also confirmed the warrant to be active through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. EMS arrived on the scene and transported Mr. Garner to CHMC where he was evaluated and treated. Mr. Garner was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was served with his warrant and charged with CDS Possess- not marijuana (suboxone), obstruct and hindering, and fail to obey reasonable and lawful order of a law enforcement officer.

On September 15, 2020, Calvert County Emergency Communications advised a female passenger was observed passed out in a vehicle located at 7-11 in Sunderland. Deputies observed the vehicle exit the 7-11 and conducted a traffic stop on Dalrymple Road in Sunderland. Deputies observed the female passenger and rendered aid. The driver, Robert Henderson Hale (50), exited the vehicle and a search was conducted which resulted in a clear plastic bag containing twenty five pill capsules containing suspected Heroin. Hale was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession w/ Intent to Distribute and CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana.

On September 15, 2020, Deputy Holt responded to 3rd Street in North Beach for the report of a disorderly subject. The complainant advised a male subject, Christopher Lamar Hardy (35), was intoxicated and would not leave his property. After being told numerous times to quiet down, Hardy continued to yell profanities and was escorted off the property by deputies. A short time later, Calvert County Emergency Communications advised Hardy had returned to the complainant’s property and was continuing to yell from the street. Deputies returned to the scene, placed Hardy under arrest, and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

On September 15, 2020, Deputy Crum conducted a traffic stop on Jewell Road at West Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk. Upon making contact with the driver, Timothy Lee Sorghardt (36), Deputy Crum observed Sorghardt to be lethargic, have slurred speech, and droopy eyes. Sorghardt exited the vehicle and a search was conducted which resulted in two pieces of glass with residue of burning and suspected Crack Cocaine, and multiple copper flakes. Sorghardt was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and various traffic citations.

On September 17, 2020, Deputy E. Payne conducted a traffic stop at the Lyon Creek Shopping Center in Dunkirk. Upon making contact with the driver, Joseph Levi Butler (64), Deputy Payne was advised by Calvert County Emergency Communications Butler had a suspended and revoked license. Bulter exited the vehicle and a search was conducted which resulted in a cut Coca-cola can containing burn marks and residue from suspected Crack Cocaine. Butler was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and various traffic citations.

On September 17, 2020, Deputy Bowlan responded to the Dash-In in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly male subject. Deputy Bowlan located the male subject, Jacob John Joseph Mishou (29), screaming inside the gas station bathroom. Mishou was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

On September 18, 2020, Deputy Wilder conducted a traffic stop on South Solomons Island Road at Creston Lane in Solomons. Upon making contact with the driver, Dontevious Trevon Dorsey (26), Deputy Wilder observed a red cut straw that Dorsey was attempting to conceal. Dorsey exited the vehicle and a search was conducted which resulted in a small plastic bag containing seven and one half suspected Oxycodone/Acetominophen pills, two additional cut straws containing white residue. Dorsey was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On September 19, 2020, Deputy W. McDowell conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard at Chaneyville Road in Owings. Upon making contact with the occupants, Deputy McDowell observed copper filing and a clear plastic straw on the lap of the passenger as well as a green cut straw in the passenger side door. The driver, Briana Danae Barber (26), and the passenger, Brandon Marcellous Harley (30), exited the vehicle and a search was conducted which resulted in seven clear pill capsules containing white powder residue suspected to be Heroin, additional copper filings, a clear cut straw containing suspected Heroin residue, and a black digital scale. Located in Barber’s purse were five additional clear pill capsules containing suspected Heroin residue. A search of Harley’s person resulted in a brass smoking device and a small plastic bag containing a white rock like substance, suspected to be Cocaine. Barber and Harley were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were each charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On September 19, 2020, Deputy Gott responded to Buckets Sports Bar in Lusby for the report of a disorderly female subject who refused to leave the property. Upon arrival Deputy Gott observed the female subject, Laitesha Jonelle Jones (28), sitting on the ground with First Sergeant Basham and Deputy Mason. Jones appeared heavily intoxicated and had slurred speech and glossy eyes. Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

On September 7, 2020, Deputy Kwitowski responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised two male suspects were observed placing various electronic and clothing items in their cart and exiting the store without paying, then leaving in their vehicle. Deputy Sampson located the vehicle, and detained the male suspects, Curtis James Downs (71) and Franklin Lee James, Jr. (60), who provided a name and date of birth that were later determined to be false. Deputies recovered the stolen items and Downs and James, Jr. were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where it was determined James, Jr. had active warrants through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia. Downs was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500. James, Jr. was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500, False Statement to Police Officer, and was served with his warrants.

On September 9, 2020, Deputies responded to the area of St. Andrews Road and Chesapeake Beach Road for the report of a silver vehicle going off the roadway into the median and damaging a street sign before leaving the scene. Deputies were unable to locate a vehicle or a suspect. Shortly after, Deputy Gilmore responded to the area of McDonald’s in Chesapeake Beach for a welfare check on a vehicle matching the description of the fleeing vehicle. Upon making contact with the driver, Caetano Juyaghn Quattlebaum (40), Deputy Gilmore observed Quattlebaum to be disoriented and Quattlebaum advised he had gone off the roadway on Chesapeake Beach Road, causing damage to his vehicle. Quattlebaum exited the vehicle, at which time Deputy Gilmore observed him attempting to conceal an item from under the driver’s seat. A search of Quattlebaum’s person resulted in a plastic bag containing numerous pills suspected to be Alprazolam, which he did not have a prescription for, as well as several folds of US currency. Still located under Quattlebaum’s driver’s seat was a cut straw containing powdery residue. Quattlebaum was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On September 13, 2020, Deputy Shrawder conducted a traffic stop on Little Cove Point Road at Foxwood Lane in Lusby. Upon making contact with the driver, Matthew Scott Long (36), Deputy Shrawder observed Long to have slurred speech and lethargic movements. Long exited the vehicle and a search was conducted resulting in a pill bottle containing eleven suspected Clonazepam pills, and seven partial pills suspected to be Alprazolam, which Long does not have a prescription for. Long was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On September 1, 2020, Deputy Parks conducted a traffic stop on Lusby Lane in Lusby. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Calvert County Emergency Communications advised the passenger, Travis David Williams (28), was wanted on an active warrant through St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Williams exited the vehicle and was detained. A search of his person was conducted which resulted in a dime sized baggie containing one suspected Oxycodone pill, and one suspected Burprenorphine pill. Deputies also located one pair of silver brass knuckles in a backpack belonging to Williams. Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was served with his warrant and charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and Dangerous Weapon- Conceal.