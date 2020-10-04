Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Bullet While Viewing Property for Sale in Saint Inigoes

On Sunday, October 4, 2020, at approximately 1:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 17211 Bramble Way in St. Inigoes, for the reported gunshot victim.

The 911 caller was a realtor who was showing a property to a client on Bramble Way when she told 911 operators that her client was struck by gunfire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 45-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his back. Upon arrival of first responders, gunshots were still being fired in the area.

Fire and rescue personnel transported the victim to an area landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the surrounding area and located a farm with subjects target shooting .

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance from Crime Lab Technicians are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

