Man Suspected of Overdosing While Driving Crashes Car Into Patuxent River Naval Air Station Front Gate

On Sunday October 4, 2020, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to Gate 2 located at Cedar Point Road and Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the possible overdose and motor vehicle collision.

Police arrived on the scene to find a green Ford Focus had struck, and was resting against the security gate at the entrance to the Patuxent River Naval Air Station with the male operator semiconscious with a hypodermic needle in his hand.

Medical personnel from Patuxent River were dispatched for an overdose and upon arrival, the operator of the vehicle denied any medical treatment.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office assisted the the Department of Defense Police with field sobriety, and the driver was then taken into custody by Department of Defense Police.

Police recovered multiple needles, suspected crack cocaine, and other narcotics from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

