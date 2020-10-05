St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Ashley Lauren Markart – Wanted for Escape

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Ashley Lauren Markart, age 27 of California. Markart failed to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on September 30, 2020, to begin a court ordered sentence for the charge of handgun in a vehicle. Markart is a black female, 5’4” and weighs 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashley Lauren Markart is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128, or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

