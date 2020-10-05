VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit and Run in Leonardtown After Vehicle Strikes Outdoor Seating of Social Coffeehouse

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, at approximately 4:31 p.m., an unidentified subject operating a Ford Fusion struck the outdoor seating area of the Social Coffee House located at 41658 Fenwick Street in Leonardtown.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the collision.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office or Social Coffee House.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo courtesy of a witness. Video provided by Social Coffeehouse.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>