20-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash, Maryland State Police Investigating

On Friday, October 02, 2020, at approximately 3:19 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Road) in the area of Grey Run Road in Waldorf.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation. Sergeant M. Galgan of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2000 Honda CBR-900 operated by William Riedel, 20 years-old of Waldorf, was traveling northbound on Maryland Route 229 in the area of Grey Run Road. At the same time, a 2015 Ford Edge operated by Tracey Johnson, 57 years-old of Waldorf, was making a left turn from southbound Maryland Route 229 onto Grey Run Drive.

Prior to the collision, witnesses stated the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in no passing zone(s).

The Honda collided with the Ford as the Ford was making a left turn onto Grey Run Drive. Ms. Johnson was transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Mr. Riedel succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper J. Muller and Sergeant M. Galgan (CRS) of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (20-MSP-036382).