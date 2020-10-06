Waldorf Man Arrested After High Speed Pursuit in Delaware, Wanted for Attempted Murder and Assault in Prince Georges County

On Sunday, October 4, 2020 the Harrington Police Department arrested Robert Moton 30, of Waldorf, MD after he led officers on a high speed pursuit early Sunday morning.

While on patrol at approximately 1:16 a.m., an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on South DuPont Highway in the area of Shaw Avenue in Harrington, DE. The officer observed a vehicle traveling 71 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. The officer, who was operating a fully marked patrol vehicle activated the vehicle’s emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle initially pulled over then accelerated and fled from officers northbound on South DuPont Highway. Police then pursued the vehicle which failed to stop and committed several traffic violations on South DuPont Highway in the area of Paradise Alley Road.

The Felton Police Department deployed stop sticks which were successful and deflated the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch on South DuPont Highway in the area of Reeve’s Crossing Road.

The driver refused to exit the vehicle and officers had to break a window and the driver was removed and taken into custody without further incident. The driver was later identified as Robert Moton, 30 of Waldorf, and was the only occupant of the vehicle.



A computer check revealed Moton had a revoked Driver’s License out Maryland and was currently wanted by the Prince George’s County Police Department on several outstanding warrants including Attempted Second Degree Murder and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer along with several other charges.

Moton was transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing, while at the Harrington Police Department, Moton refused a chemical test for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and officers obtained a search warrant for a blood draw. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw kit to be completed and then back to the Harrington Police Department for processing.

Moton has been charged with the following in Delaware.

Fugitive from Another State

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal

Resisting Arrest

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

And several traffic offenses.

He was then arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7.

He was issued an Own Recognizance Bond for all charges relating to the pursuit. Moton was then committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute without bond pending extradition to Maryland.

Updates will be provided when they become available.