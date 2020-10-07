Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest After Foot Chase and Assault on Police Officer

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at approximately 11:50 a.m., a resident in the 47000 block of Devin Circle in Lexington Park reported a suspicious occupied vehicle that was running in a reserved parking space in front of a residence.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a Dodge Charger parked in front of the residence.

First arriving Deputies saw “a black male wearing black with long dreads” running away from the vehicle and chased after the suspect on foot from Devin Circle down Hermanville Road, where the suspect then crossed Three Notch Road and entered into a wooded area.

After the Deputy caught up to the suspect, he started physically assaulting the Officer.



Two citizens witnessed the assault between the suspect and officer and stopped their vehicle and assisted the Deputy.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and other Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and placed the suspect in custody without further incident.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was deployed to conduct an article search of the wooded area which yielded negative results.

The Dodge Charger was towed from the residence. The suspect was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.

Updates and the suspects name will be provided when it becomes available.

