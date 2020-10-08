UPDATE: Police Arrest Lexington Park Drug Dealer and Recover Gun Stolen From St. Mary’s County Gun Store Armed Robbery

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at approximately 11:50 a.m., a resident in the 47000 block of Devin Circle in Lexington Park reported a suspicious occupied vehicle that was running in a reserved parking space in front of a residence.

Sergeant Raddatz and Deputy Burgees, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a black Dodge Charger parked in front of the residence with the vehicle running. Both Officers made contact with the subject at the vehicle.

The individual, later identified as Tyquan Samuel Wills. Sr., 21 of Lexington Park. exited the vehicle and made contact with Sgt. Raddatz who then asked about the vehicle being parked on private property without permission, and when asked about the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Wills fled on foot from Devin Circle towards Hermanville Road, where the suspect then crossed Three Notch Road and entered into a wooded area.

Two citizens who saw the foot chase parked their vehicle on Forest Park Road and assisted police with attempting to apprehend the suspect. Once Officers caught up with the suspect and citizens in the woods, Wills was observed physically assaulting one citizen before being placed in handcuffs by police . While police attempted to place the suspect in custody, he actively resisted and tried to pull away from Officers.

Wills was placed into custody without further incident.

Corporal Foor and his K9 partner were deployed in the wooded area to where Wills was apprehended to conduct an article search which yielded a black lanyard which had 15 keys and 4 key fobs. One key fob belonged to the black Dodge Charger.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division authored search warrants for the Dodge Charger sedan which were signed by a judge. The search warrant was subsequently executed on the vehicle..

Search of the vehicle yielded multiple bags of crack cocaine, a digital scale, and a stolen Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine. The handgun serial number revealed the handgun was stolen on March 5, 2020, from Bob’s Sunoco (The Beer Cave), on Piney Point Road in Callaway.

Wills was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute: Narcotics

Handgun in Vehicle

Firearm/Drug Traffic Crime

Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell

Assault Second Degree

Resist/Interfere with Arrest

Wills remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Andrew Burgess at (301) 475-4200 extension 78041 or by email at Andrew.Burgess@stmarysmd.com

On March 5, 2020, at approximately 8:05 p.m. two male suspects concealing their faces, entered Bob’s Sunoco located at 20321 Piney Point Road in Callaway. The suspects brandished firearms at an employee and proceeded to remove multiple firearms from a display case. Both suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Wills was recently a shooting victim in St. Mary’s County.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Tyquan Samuel Wills left the scene of the shooting, and called 9-1-1 from his home from where he was transported by medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment. Police believe Wills was inside a silver 2000 Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia plates at the time of the incident.

Shortly after midnight this morning, police responded to the report of shots fired in a vacant lot in a residential neighborhood in the 21,000 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park. Upon their arrival, troopers found shell casings and one vehicle which appeared to have been struck by a bullet. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



