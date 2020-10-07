One Injured After Vehicle Collides with Semi-Trailer in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at approximately 12:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Friendship School Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet pickup truck and a semi-truck with a flatbed log trailer in the roadway.

Firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department extricated the single occupant of the pickup truck in under 10 minutes.

The operator was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Emergency medical personnel obtained care refusal forms from the single occupant/operator of the Semi-truck.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

