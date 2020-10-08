Self Service Sandbags Available for St. Mary’s County Citizens Starting Friday, October 9, in Preparation for Hurricane Delta

October 8, 2020

Self-service sandbags will be available Friday, October 9, 2020, for citizens wishing to prepare for possible flooding conditions due to Hurricane Delta.

Sandbags will be available Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following convenience center locations:

  • Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road
  • Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road
  • Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road
  • St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road
  • Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road
  • Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.

