Self Service Sandbags Available for St. Mary’s County Citizens Starting Friday, October 9, in Preparation for Hurricane Delta

Self-service sandbags will be available Friday, October 9, 2020, for citizens wishing to prepare for possible flooding conditions due to Hurricane Delta.
Sandbags will be available Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following convenience center locations:
- Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road
- Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road
- Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road
- St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road
- Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road
- Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road
Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.