Board of Public Works Approves Funding for Green Infrastructure Projects in Anne Arundel and St. Mary’s County

The Board of Public Works today approved funding for two Resiliency through Restoration projects and one Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund grant, to help Maryland’s communities enhance their ability to withstand the impacts of climate change, erosion, flooding and extreme weather.

The Board approved the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) granting $200,000 to control stormwater and install green infrastructure in the Baltimore City area of Druid Heights. The funds will be used to remove 14,610 square feet of impervious surface, install 10 inches of topsoil, and plant 62 new trees and turf grass on the site. This project is supported through Baltimore City’s Green Network Plan.

Additionally, DNR will support the design of living shorelines in two counties to protect infrastructure and park access while enhancing habitat and water quality. These approved project were selected through a competitive solicitation and restoration targeting:

Anne Arundel County

Arundel Rivers Federation will design a living shoreline with climate-resilient features to address erosion, flooding and sea level rise along Honeysuckle Drive while preserving access to Mayo Beach Park.

St. Mary's County

St. Mary’s County will design a living shoreline with climate-resilient features to address erosion, coastal storms and sea level rise impacts at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park while preserving beach access.

These living shorelines complement a suite of pilot projects underway across the state to demonstrate how natural features like wetlands, forests, and dunes can help communities adapt to climate change.

“Under the Governor’s leadership, we are able to provide multiple grant programs to enhance our resiliency through green infrastructure and nature-based solutions,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Coastal storms, erosion, and flooding all affect Maryland, so these projects are extremely important for protecting our communities and our infrastructure.”

Enhanced resilience also saves money, as research shows that taxpayers save an average of $6 for every $1 spent on mitigation.

Project partners will also address monitoring, adaptive management and community outreach at each project site to ensure long term success.