St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Robbery of Citizen at California Wawa

On October 8, 2020, a victim responded to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Leonardtown, to report a robbery that occurred earlier in the day at the Wawa located at 23141 Three Notch Road in California.

The victim advised at approximately 10:15 a.m. while parked at the Wawa, an unknown male opened the door to her vehicle and asked for money. The victim provided money to the suspect and the suspect left the area on foot. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6”, and at the time of the robbery he was wearing a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Andrew Burgess at (301) 475-4200 extension 78041 or by email at Andrew.Burgess@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

