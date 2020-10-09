MDOT SHA Begins Maryland Route 2/4 Work in Prince Frederick on Sunday, October 11, 2020

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will be resurfacing a nearly one-mile section of MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road) in Prince Frederick, Calvert County, starting Sunday October 11.

Work includes milling, paving and resurfacing along Solomons Island Road between Fox Run Boulevard and Stoakley Road. Crews will work on site between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and direct traffic using single lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights. Weather and progress permitting, this resurfacing project should be complete by the end of the month.

MDOT SHA’s contractor F.O. Day Contracting is performing the work. This work is part of an areawide project to improve pavement conditions along State routes in southern Maryland.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.