Two Transported to Trauma Center After Golf Cart Rollover in Piney Point

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Piney Point Post Office in Piney Point, for the motor vehicle collision involving a golf cart with one subject unconscious.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single golf cart on the shoulder of the roadway overturned in a ditch, with crews reporting three occupants with injuries.

One patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center. The second patient was transported by ground to an area trauma center. The third patient suffered unknown injuries and was not transported by emergency medical personnel.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

