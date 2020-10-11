Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member Joseph Earl “Fuzzy” Knott

The Officers and Members of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc. are saddened to announce the passing of Life Member Joseph Earl “Fuzzy” Knott on October 9, 2020.

Fuzzy joined the Second District Volunteer Fire Department in 1964, serving as an active member for over fifty-six years until his passing. He was a Charter Member of the Rescue Squad when it was organized in 1973. He served as both a fire and EMS officer throughout his tenure with the Department. Fuzzy was a consistent figure on the SDVFD&RS Board of Directors for many, many years. He was also a dedicated member of various committees throughout the years, most recently being a staunch member of the New Building Committee, checking on the daily progress each day prior to his illness.

Fuzzy was the “go to” guy for many years when something needed to be fixed or corrected at the station. Fuzzy was one of the very few who was “always there” for most every call, fire or EMS, work details, meetings, parties, or otherwise. Never a stranger, everyone knew Fuzzy, and Fuzzy knew everyone.

Fuzzy was the recipient of many Department awards throughout the years, including the prestigious Harry M. Koehler Memorial Award twice, two Life Saving Awards, and two Distinguished Service Awards, as well as many others. He was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Please keep Fuzzy’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. More details will appear as we receive them.

