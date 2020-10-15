AUDIO: Police Respond to Large Fights and Disturbances at Big Dogs Paradise and Wawa in Mechanicsville

On Friday, October 9, 2020, at approximately 1:44 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Big Dogs Paradise located at 28765 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a large fight in progress with unknown injuries.

Police arrived on the scene to find a large amount of vehicles leaving the area, with no victims found or injuries being reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County and Charles County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack left Big Dogs and followed the large amount of vehicles fleeing the area and responded to the Wawa located at the Three Notch Road and Point Lookout Road intersection where police arrived on the scene to find a large crowd with active disturbances and fights in progress.

No arrests were made. Police searched a silver Dodge Charger in the Wawa parking lot where police recovered drugs. The vehicle was towed from the scene a short time later.

No injuries were reported, and all medical personnel were cancelled prior to their arrival.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

