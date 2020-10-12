St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit and Run in Lexington Park, One Transported to Hospital

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway, with firefighters reporting three children in the vehicle to be evaluated for injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The striking vehicle is described as a dark colored Ford pickup truck that continued Southbound on Point Lookout Road.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they are provided.

