Charles County Speed Camera Program Locations for Week of October 11, 2020

As a reminder, we have withdrawn our Speed Camera Program from schools that are not open and or those that are not being used for critical operations. The Speed Camera Program will operate at schools that are open and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students.

Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.

During the week of October 11, speed cameras will be in the following locations:

Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School

Piney Church Road at St. Charles High School

Livingston Road at J.C. Parks Elementary School

Ironsides Road at Mt. Hope Elementary School

Poplar Hill Road at St. Peters Church Catholic School

Billingsley Road at Billingsley Elementary School