The Cow & The Fish Restaurant Owners Announce New Italian Restaurant Coming Soon to Leonardtown

October 12, 2020

The owners of The Cow and The Fish restaurant located in Hollywood, are excited to announce their new restaurant, Il Piccolo Morso, which will will be located in Leonardtown, featuring authentic Italian cuisine and the same warm and inviting atmosphere you’ve come to know from The Cow & The Fish.

More details will be provided when they become available!

The Cow and The Fish is currently open from Wednesday to Saturday from 4 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., and Sundays from 4:00-7:00 p.m., the dining inn seating capacity is at 50%. https://www.thecowandthefish.com/




