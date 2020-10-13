VIDEO: Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Running Off Roadway in Callaway, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the traffic complaint for a possibly impaired driver.

Police located a white male operating a silver Ford Focus weaving in and out of the Southbound lane, and performed a traffic stop.

Police observed fresh damage to the front end of the vehicle, and located a stop and a street sign on the ground nearby.

Officers performed field sobriety testing on the operator of the vehicle and he was taken into custody for suspicion of driving while impaired.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was not identified and updated will be provided as they become available.

