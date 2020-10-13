Annual Boo Thru Safe Candy Giveaway to be Hosted on Halloween at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department
On Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 7:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., citizens can drive through the haunted Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, which will be free and safe for the whole family!
Candy and Fire Prevention Goodie bags will be provided by staffing on the scene.
