WAVE Detectives Arrest Beltsville Automotive Repair Shop Owner who Faces 29 Counts of Weapon and Vehicle Theft Related Charges

Detectives assigned to the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Unit arrested the owner of a Beltsville automotive repair shop, 30-year-old Herman Guzman, of the 9000 block of Dubarry Avenue in Lanham.

Following a lengthy investigation into vehicle thefts, on Wednesday, the investigators executed a search warrant at GR Motorworks on Hanna Street. During that search, detectives located two stolen motorcycles and one stolen ATV, as well as other vehicles that preliminarily do not appear to have a proper VIN number.

Detectives also recovered one AR-15 rifle. That weapon is homemade and is commonly referred to as a ghost gun. Guzman is a convicted felon so he is prohibited from possessing any firearm. Also recovered, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and more than one dozen high-capacity magazines. Guzman is also prohibited from possessing those items. In addition, investigators located multiple ghost gun frames.

“The arrest of Herman Guzman makes this community safer. He not only had multiple stolen vehicles inside of his business but also one weapon he’s prohibited from possessing and the ghost gun frames. This investigation is not over and additional charges are likely,” said Major Felipe Ordono, Commander, Special Investigations Division.

Guzman faces 29-counts to include weapons-related charges and vehicle theft charges.

If anyone has information on Guzman, they are urged to contact W.A.V.E detectives at 301-516-3788. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.PGCrimesolvers.org, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0046810.

