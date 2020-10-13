Marrick Properties Donates Welding Equipment to Help Trade Students Perfect Their Skills

Marrick Properties recently donated a weld test bender that will give College of Southern Maryland (CSM) welding students an opportunity to evaluate the strength and integrity of their welds. The $1,316 piece of equipment is used by inspectors to bend weld specimens and provides immediate feedback to students as they perfect their skills. The equipment also allows instructors and students to see if there are weak points in welds.

“This donation is a game changer for our welding program,” said CSM Director I, Master Trainer, Accredited Training Sponsor Representative Michael Langton. “Adding a weld bender – which literally bends a cross-cut section of metal to test the strength of the weld – to our welding lab is a tremendous asset for our trade students.”

The equipment was purchased through a donation from the Marrick Properties Inc. Endowed Fund which was established to enhance the college’s trade programs and provide scholarships for CSM students.

“We are grateful to Marrick Properties for providing our students with this equipment,” said Langton. “Marrick Properties’ support of CSM through the years has been immeasurable. They are truly our partners in education.”

The Center for Trade and Energy Training (CTET) at the Regional Hughesville Campus offers a 30,000-square-foot building containing multiple state-of-the-art labs for students to receive hands-on training in several trades including:

A Welding Lab fitted with 20 welding booths

A Carpentry Lab outfitted with tools, materials and equipment

A fully-equipped Electrical Lab with structural building mock-up

An HVAC Lab complete with operational HVAC systems

A Plumbing Lab with resources that imitate both residential and commercial plumbing systems

A Core Lab, featuring basic hand and power tools for a proper introduction to a career in trades

A CAD lab with color plotter

4 classrooms for instructional use;

A computer lab with 20 computer stations and 1 conference room

Demand for plumbers is projected to grow 21 percent. Job opportunities are expected to be good, as some employers continue to report difficulty finding qualified workers. Welding: Employment for welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers is projected to grow 3 percent from 2019 to 2029, about as fast as the average for all occupations. The nation’s aging infrastructure will require the expertise of welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers to help rebuild bridges, highways, and buildings.

CTET provides residents direct access to specialized training in career fields that have remained essential throughout the global pandemic and continue to have substantial growth potential. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the following projections are made for job growth between 2012 and 2022:

