Rainier Nazal Dizon Wanted for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Rainier Nazal Dizon, a lifetime sexual offender, for failure to register.

Dizon is a 38-year-old male, with black hair, brown eyes, 5’ 8” tall, weighing 190 lbs.

Anyone with information on Dizon’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.green@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

