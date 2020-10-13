VIDEO: Deadline to Register to Vote is TODAY! Governor Hogan Encourages All Marylanders to Vote in the 2020 General Election

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



If you are registered to vote, click here for polling locations, information, mail-in ballot and all the details needed to vote this year!

Today, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, is the last day for voter registration. To register to vote, a resident must complete a Voter Registration Form and return it to the Board of Elections office. There are several ways to obtain the form:

Call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1625 to request an application

Visit the Board of Elections office at 23250 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Pickup an application at the County Libraries, MVA, Post Offices

Download a Voter Registration Application Form by visiting the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Complete an Online Voter Registration Application by going to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Transcript of video.

No matter how you choose to vote in the 2020 general election, we are encouraging everyone to do so in the safest way possible.

It is essential for Marylanders to make a plan in advance of Election Day on November 3.

You may request a mail-in ballot to submit by mail or designated drop box.

You may participate in person in early voting at a voting center in your county.

Finally, you may vote in person on Election Day, and we encourage Marylanders to vote at off-peak times to help promote physical distancing.

Don’t wait—plan your vote today by visiting elections.maryland.gov/2020 to make sure that your voice is heard.