Two Fast Food Restaurants on Great Mills Road Have Closed Their Doors

October 15, 2020

The Burger King and KFC fast food restaurants on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park have closed.

Signs on both restaurants indicate they are closed effective immediately.

The sign on the KFC says it has closed permanently and that a Taco Bell may be coming in the future, while the Burger King sign only states “this location is now closed”.

There are two remaining Burger Kings in St. Mary’s County, one in California and the other in Charlotte Hall, and one KFC in Leonardtown.

Restaurant Brands International on Wednesday (10/14/20) forecast Burger King’s quarterly comparable sales to decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic.




