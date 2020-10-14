VIDEO: Impaired Driver Arrested at Scene of Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Chancellors Run Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved.

Two adults were transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office administered field sobriety tests on the female operator of the at fault vehicle and she was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

