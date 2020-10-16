Quadruple Amputee Arrested for Drunk Driving After Crashing into Police Car and Building in Mechanicsville

On Friday, October 9, 2020, at approximately 1:55 a.m., firefighters responded to 26532 Three Notch Road and Loveville Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision involving a Maryland State Police cruiser and a structure.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet pickup truck that had struck a Maryland State Police marked SUV, and then the East Coast Investments building.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack detained the operator and passenger of the vehicle.

The operator, later identified as Dayton James Webber, 22, of Charlotte Hall was placed under arrest and charged with the following.

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO RETURN TO REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH.DAMAGE,PROPERTY DAMAGE)