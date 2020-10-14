St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Vandalism Suspects in Scotland

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured as well as three others in a vandalism investigation.

On Saturday, September 12, 2020 between 11:58 p.m., and 12:52 a.m., the suspects vandalized a bulletin board at 11617 Point Lookout Road in Scotland.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call DFC Andrew Budd at 301-475-4200, ext. 78013 or email andrew.budd@stmarysmd.com. Case # 56774-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


