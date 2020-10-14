One Firefighter Injured and Eight Occupants Displaced After Fire at Assisted Living Facility, Fire Deemed Accidental

On Friday, October 9, 2020, at approximately 9:47 p.m., firefighters responded to 2950 Fern Hill Place in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story single family residence that is used as an assisted living facility, with fire showing from the second floor and roof.

The owner is identified as Mavis Payne. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $450,000

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries, they were treated and released on the scene.

69 firefighters responded with crews controlling the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

Smoke and fire alarms were present and activated, along with sprinkler systems but were not effective due to fire originating on the exterior of building.

The fire has been deemed accidental and caused by an unattended candle igniting combustible material on the exterior deck/patio of the residence.

There were eight occupants in the home. The owner and occupants were displaced and have been relocated to another facility. The American Red Cross assisted, as well.

