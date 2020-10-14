Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Wanted Wednesday

Ashley Nicole Gearheart- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137

Taylor Nicole White- subject is wanted for Assault. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137

Shelby Roseann McDonald- subject is wanted for VOP- DWI. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603, Sgt Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137