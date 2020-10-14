One Injured After Dump Truck Strikes Vehicle and Overturns in Lexington Park

October 14, 2020

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Willows Road and Colby Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a dump truck.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway with a dump truck overturned off the roadway.

The operator of the dump truck was able to self extricate from the vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders. He was transported to an area hospital with lacerations to his head.

All occupants inside of the Dodge Challenger refused care with transports made.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.




