Charles County Detectives Seeking Information of Suspect Vehicle Related to Fraud/Theft Scheme Involving 80-Year-Old Victim

Can you identify this van? Detectives are looking for information about this vehicle related to a fraud/theft scheme.

Several weeks ago, a suspect contacted an 80-year-old victim and advised that she would need to pay a large sum of cash to get her grandson out of jail.

The victim met the suspect at a store in Waldorf to provide the cash.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black female in her early twenties, approximately 5 feet tall with a petite build, small eyes and long blond braids in a bun.

She fled in the pictured red Chrysler minivan. One sticker on the bottom left side of the rear window is noticeably, as well as the symbol on the left of the Maryland Registration plate.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the suspect(s), please contact Detective C. Gilroy at gilroyca@ccso.us or 301-609-6484. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

