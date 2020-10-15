UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Lusby

UPDATE – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at approximately 8:41 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Rousby Hall Road and Mill Creek Marina in Lusby, MD for a report of a head on collision involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, units located a green GMC pick-up which had collided into the driver’s side of a gold Toyota Camry. The driver, and sole occupant of the GMC was identified as Lance Craig Latham, 37 Prince Frederick. The driver of the Toyota was identified as Joseph Earl Madison Hunter, 28 year old male of Lusby, the front passenger was identified as Robert Timothy Smith, 29 of Lusby.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Latham was driving the GMC northbound on Rousby Hall Road when the GMC crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic. The GMC then struck the Toyota causing both vehicles to come to a rest. All three parties were transported via Maryland State Police helicopter to Prince Georges Hospital for serious injuries.

At this time, speed, driver error, and possible impairment are believed to be the contributing factors to this collision.

This crash remains under the investigation by DFC A. Ostazeski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact DFC A. Ostazeski at andrew.ostazeski@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling (410) 535-2800.

10/15/2020 @ 6:00 A.M.: On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at approximately 8:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Mill Creek Marine at 12565 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with three victims trapped. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched.

Firefighters removed all victims in approximately 30 minutes, with crews requesting a second helicopter for the third victim.

Two victims were transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, and one victim was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2. All three victims were transported to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.