29-Year-Old Male Flown to Area Trauma Center After Tree Falls on Construction Vehicle and Subject in Waldorf

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at approximately 4:36 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Davis Road and Proctor Place in Waldorf, for the subject trapped under a tree.

The 911 caller reported a large tree fell onto a “Bobcat” with one subject trapped in the construction equipment under the tree.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 29-year-old male victim that was no longer trapped, with fire and rescue personnel requesting a medevac for the victim due to a “penetrating trauma injury”.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.