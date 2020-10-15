State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire in White Plains

October 15, 2020

On Monday, October 12, 2020, at 6:30 a.m., five firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to 3819 Tarrington Place in White Plains, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2006 Ford E-150 fully engulfed in flames.

The owner is identified as Luis Bernal, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $10,000.00

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes.

The fire was discovered by the owner, with the cause still under investigation. The fire started in the cargo compartment.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.


