Police Investigating Hit and Run in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find multiple vehicles in the roadway.

The single occupant of the black sedan left the scene on foot before being picked up by a silver SUV which fled Northbound on Three Notch Road. Witnesses described him as a black male wearing jeans and flip-flops carrying a cellphone and shoes.

All occupants of the other vehicles signed care refusal forms on the scene with no injuries being reported.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

