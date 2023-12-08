UPDATE: Virginia Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for the Murder of His Mother in Charles County

UPDATE 12/8/2023: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, December 7, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Brandon Kiah Slade, 29, to Life in prison for the First-Degree Murder of Lenora Coates-Slade and the Wear and Carry of a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure.

Slade was found guilty of the above-mentioned charges on October 2, 2023, after a 3-day bench trial.

On October 15, 2020, officers responded to a residence located in Indian Head for the report of unknown trouble. Upon arrival, officers discovered victim Lenora Coates-Slade, Brandon Slade’s mother, with multiple stab wounds to her body and a plastic bag wrapped around her head in her garage. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

The Assistant State’s Attorney for the case told the judge during sentencing, “Senseless doesn’t even begin to describe this. The conduct that the defendant engaged in is forever etched in our memory.” She furthered, “The defendant accepts no responsibility or shows no remorse. As you heard today, the family that you heard from, over and over and over asking the defendant to get help.”

Before sentencing Slade to Life in prison, Judge West told Slade that the incident was a “brutal, mean-spirited, nasty murder.” He continued, “The victim was looking out for you and trusted you – pretty close to defenseless when this was happening.”

UPDATE 10/02/2023: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, October 2, 2023, after a 6-day bench trial, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West convicted Brandon Kiah Slade, 29, of the First-Degree Murder of Lenora Coates-Slade, First-Degree Assault, and related charges.

On October 15, 2020, officers responded to a residence located in Indian Head for the report of unknown trouble.

Upon arrival, officers discovered victim Lenora Coates-Slade, Brandon Slade’s mother, with multiple stab wounds to her body and a plastic bag wrapped around her head in her garage. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Officers made contact with a member of the victim’s family, who also lived at the residence. The family member, who was not present at the time of the assault, reported to officers that she became worried when she was not able to get in touch with the victim.

After calling the victim’s phone, the family member immediately received a phone call from Slade advising her that the victim was asleep. The family member asked two people to do a welfare check on the victim, then called the police.

The family member was able to show officers footage of part of the incident that was captured by the surveillance system on the front porch of the residence.

In the video, the suspect, identified by the family member as Brandon Slade, is seen forcefully holding the victim as she tried to break free from him. Blood can be seen on the victim’s shirt during the struggle. Slade is seen strangling the victim into what appeared to be unconsciousness.

The victim was then dragged inside of the residence. Moments later, Slade reappeared to wash the victim’s blood off the front porch steps.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Slade did not live at the residence with his mother; however, he spent the night at the residence on October 14, 2020, and had breakfast with the victim during the morning hours of October 15, 2020.

Another family member of the victim reported that the victim was previously assaulted by Slade in Prince George’s County at an earlier date.

A sentencing date has been set for Slade on December 7, 2023. Slade faces Life in prison.



On October 15 at approximately 2:32 p.m., officers responded to the 20 block of Lookout Drive in Indian Head for a report of unknown trouble.

Upon arrival, officers located Leonora Coates-Slade, 47, of Indian Head, deceased with injuries to her upper body.

Initial investigation revealed that Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA, who is Ms. Coates-Slade’s son, was visiting his mother’s home when for reasons not known at this time he assaulted her and fled in a GMC Yukon.

Lookouts and location updates were provided to law enforcement agencies in surrounding areas. Shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers with the Limerick Township Police Department in Limerick, PA located and apprehended Slade without incident. Slade is currently awaiting extradition in Pennsylvania and will be served an arrest warrant upon his return to Maryland for this incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.



UPDATE at 8:40 p.m: Brandon Slade has been located and apprehended. The investigation is ongoing and details will be provided when available.

Anyone with information should call Detective Weaver at 301–609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.



The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Officers are currently looking for Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA in reference to a homicide which occurred earlier this afternoon in Indian Head.

Slade is 6’ tall, approximately 225 pounds, African American male, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top with yellow on the front and dark colored shorts, and driving an older white GMC Yukon, Virginia tag UTW-4137.

Anyone with information should call 911. We will update with photos as soon as possible.

