Cottonelle Flushable Wipes Recalled Due to Possible Bacterial Contamination

What is the reason for this Product Recall?

Kimberly-Clark announced a product recall of its Cottonelle® Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle® GentlePlus Flushable Wipes sold throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, due to the detection of some Cottonelle® Flushable Wipes that do not meet our high quality standards. The recall is limited to specific lots of Cottonelle® Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle® GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between February 7, 2020 – September 14, 2020. Please check your lot number above. No other Cottonelle® products are affected by this recall and Flushable Wipes not affected are safe to use.

To what part of the country was the product shipped? Which retailers received these products?

The product recall is specific to product manufactured between February 7, 2020 – September 14, 2020, and sold broadly within the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. No other Cottonelle® products are affected by this recall.

How can I tell if my product is impacted by this recall?

Consumers can identify this product by looking for the specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package.

What the problem is with the affected Cottonelle Flushable Wipes?

The affected product could show the presence of a bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which naturally occurs in the environment and in the human body. Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection. Consumers can identify the recalled product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package and verifying it with the lot checker on the Cottonelle® website. At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes.

Where do I return my product?

There is no need to return the product to a store. Please stop using the product and contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-800-414-0165 regarding this recall for further instructions. We are available Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm CT and 8 am – 6 pm CT Saturday and Sunday. You can confirm if your product is included in the recall using the lot number checker at the top of this page.

What, if any, health risks are associated with these products if they are used by consumers? Have you received any notifications of any illnesses to date?

Any consumer experiencing a health-related issue should immediately seek medical advice and stop using the product. At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes.

Is it possible that the contaminated wipes could spread COVID-19?

No. There is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with any of our products, and the decision to recall these wipes has nothing to do with COVID-19.

I’ve already used or thrown away my product, but I believe I was impacted by the recall. What should do?

Please contact Kimberly Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-800-414-0165 regarding this recall for further instructions. We are available Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9pm CT. and 8 am – 6 pm CT Saturday and Sunday. You can also email us by using the ‘Contact Us’ form page and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

When will I receive my reimbursement?

If you have submitted a request for reimbursement, you should expect to receive it within three – six weeks, once our team has verified your information. We appreciate your patience and thank you for being a loyal Cottonelle® user.

