UPDATE: Amber Alert for Missing 7-Year Old Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson After Home Invasion and Assault

UPDATE at 8:00 a.m: On October 15th, 2020 at approximately 10:50 p.m. officers responded for a Parental Abduction/Home Invasion in the 400 block of Glen Mar Circle, Glen Burnie.

The mother, maternal grandmother and two unknown males forced open the door to the apartment and assaulted the father and paternal grandparents. The mother and her associates removed the 7 year old victim from his bed and fled the residence.

Detectives are actively investigating and ask anyone with information please contact 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700

Suspect: Tiffany Charquita Johnson, Black female DOB 10/29/81, 600 block of Lark Court, Concord, NC 28027

Victim: Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson, B/M, DOB 11/21/12, 400 Glen Mar Court, Glen Burnie

10/16/2020 at 5:45 a.m: Maryland Child Abduction Emergency 7 YEAR old, Black male, Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson in the company of 30 year old black female, Tiffany Sharquita Johnson and two other unknown individuals.

The four were last seen in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County, Maryland in a dark-color Chrysler 300 with large rims.

Do not take action call #77 or 911.

On behalf of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 7 year old black male. CHILD: Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson, B/M, 11/21/2012, 4-0, 50 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

The child should only be wearing gray underwear and is without his medication.

SUSPECT: Tiffany Sharquita Johnson, B/F, approximately 30 years old . Vehicle: Chrysler 300, Four door, Dark in color. The vehicle has large rims. License: Unknown MD Registration LOCATION: Last seen October 15, 2020 at 11:00 p.m., in Glen Burnie

