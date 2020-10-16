Kimberlee Faye Ledsome, 62, of Newburg, Maryland passed away at her home (with the love of her life) Thomas Jones by her side on October 12. 2020. She was born on October 15, 1957 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Preceded in death by her father, Luther Whitney Nash and her sister Roneva Nash.

Kimberlee is survived by her mother, Violet Faye Marks Boyd, husband David Ledsome, sons, Robert and Chris Ledsome. Grandmother of four, she is also survived by her siblings, Edward Nash and Daphney Stevens.

A graveside service will be held on Friday October 16, 2020, 11 AM at Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens in Port Republic, Maryland.